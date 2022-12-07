DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement Goncalo Ramos shone with a hat-trick for his country tonight after an overwhelming performance where the Portuguese crushed the Swiss 6-1.

Benfica player Ramos was the surprise pick of coach Fernando Santos. After two steady victories over Ghana and Uruguay in the group stage, Portugal were unstoppable and significantly improved, and it was Ramos who started the party after 17 minutes.

Portugal will be up against Morocco in the quarter-finals on December 10.

Ronaldo ended a string of 31 games by failing to start for Portugal in a major event for the first time since 2008.