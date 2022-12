DOHA: After beating Spain in the last 16 of Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup, Morocco have become the first Arab country to reach the last 8 in the global championship.

The historic victory came after the Atlas Lions defeated Spain 3 - 0 on penalties folowing a heroic performance that will remain indelible in the annals of Arab football history.

After a remarkably tight 120 minutes, the Moroccan cruised into the last 8 with Achraf Hakimi hitting the game-winning penalty with a lavish Panenka.