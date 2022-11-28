Achraf Hakimi kisses his mother after his team's win against Belgium.

Morocco’s emphatic win against Belgium in the Fifa World Cup match on Sunday enthralled fans at Al Thumama stadium and the world over. But the most emotional scenes were witnessed in the stands when Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi went over to his mother and gave her a kiss.

Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in the crucial Group F encounter.

An emotional Achraf Hakimi was seen going over to his mother Saida Mou in the stands and hugging her. Saida Mou is known as a celebrity mother who inspired her son's success.

The PSG player, who started with Real Madrid and then changed to Inter Milan, ran to the stands after the win. He also presented his match shirt to his mother. The video and photos of the emotional scenes are going viral all over the internet. Hakimi himself shared photos on Twitter.

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a brilliant goal from a free kick in the 73rd minute of the game and Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in the injury time to give Morocco only their second win in a World Cup game since their debut in 1970.

The Moroccans are now leading Group F with four points from two matches, while the Belgians are in second place with three points.

Meanwhile, football supporters brought havoc to the centre of Brussels following their team's shocking loss in Qatar.

Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles.

