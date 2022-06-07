Social media

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FOOTBALL

Qatar World Cup 2022: Germany to set up training camp in Dubai

Qatar World Cup 2022: Germany to set up training camp in Dubai
Qatar World Cup 2022: Germany to set up training camp in Dubai
Read more
MOST READ
1.

Warburg Pincus, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala complete Pharma Intelligence acquisition

2.

Dubai property transactions reach $16.85bln so far in 2022

3.

Dubai’s DP World, Canada’s CDPQ announce $5bln investment in UAE strategic assets

4.

Bahrain’s Al Waha Fund invests in $85mln Israeli digital health fund

5.

UAE’s real GDP grew 3.8% in 2021, set to reach 5.4% in 2022

PICK OF THE DAY

PRECIOUS METALS

Egypt tops central bank gold purchases so far in 2022

Egypt tops central bank gold purchases so far in 2022
Egypt tops central bank gold purchases so far in 2022

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Tuesday Outlook: Bonds slide, interest rate hikes loom; oil prices edge higher

Tuesday Outlook: Bonds slide, interest rate hikes loom; oil prices edge higher
Tuesday Outlook: Bonds slide, interest rate hikes loom; oil prices edge higher
INSIGHTS
1

Funds cut bear bets on copper as China recovery hopes grow

2

Asian stock valuations dip to 26-month low on slowdown worries

3

Sterling traders see Johnson emerging weaker from confidence vote

4

'Sitting above a bomb': Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons

5

Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ECONOMY

China’s economy likely to pick up this year: J.P. Morgan

China’s economy likely to pick up this year: J.P. Morgan
China’s economy likely to pick up this year: J.P. Morgan
RETAIL

Dubai to open mega marketplace Yiwu Market in JAFZA

REAL ESTATE

Office market investments in Dubai under pressure; yields will be stable - Savills

INVESTMENT

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and EQT to acquire pharma transporter Envirotainer

LATEST VIDEO

GCC

GCC states can create 600,000 tech jobs, add $255bln to GDP by 2030

GCC states can create 600,000 tech jobs, add $255bln to GDP by 2030
GCC states can create 600,000 tech jobs, add $255bln to GDP by 2030
LATEST NEWS
1

South Africa's ANC calls for swift extradition of arrested Guptas

2

DP World Southampton, first port in Britain to replace diesel with vegetable oil

3

Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

4

Long lines at Madrid airport prompt hiring spree to deal with tourist surge

5

Emerging Markets: Brazilian real hits 2-week low, Chilean peso slips before rate move

SPONSORED CONTENT

ECONOMY

How geopolitics is reshaping the global economy

How geopolitics is reshaping the global economy
How geopolitics is reshaping the global economy
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard