The Government of Zimbabwe has facilitated Zimbabwe’s presence at the 2020 Dubai Expo for the past five months and the tourism event comes as one of the highlights to all the efforts being made to reconnect with the global community.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is the country’s National Tourist Organization, a Parastatal formed through the Tourism Act 1996 Chapter 14:20 of 1996, whose mandate is, among other functions to promote Zimbabwe as a tourism destination locally, regionally and internationally. The Authority falls under the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Functions of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority

According to the Tourism Act, the functions of the Authority are: -

• To promote Zimbabwe as a destination for tourists and to promote the tourism industry in overseas, regional and domestic markets.

• To develop marketing skills and initiatives within the industry.

• To promote high standards in the tourism industry through the establishment of standards, training and human resources development.

• To register and grade designated tourist facilities.

• To promote the development of tourist facilities.

• To undertake planning for the tourism industry, including the conducting of market research and the development of a tourism data base.

• To promote awareness in Zimbabwe of the benefits of tourism.

• To provide consultancy and advisory services in relation to tourism.

• To investigate and make recommendations to the Minister on any matter affecting the tourism industry and the administration of the act on its own initiative or at the request of the Minister to carry out any functions that may be conferred to or imposed on the Authority by or under the Tourism Act or any other enactment. - On its own initiative or at the request of the Minister to carry out any functions that may be conferred to or imposed on the Authority by or under the Tourism Act or any other enactment.

The event was addressed by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority representatives including Barbra Rwodzi- Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The is managed by DCOM Design Events and Exhibitions Middle East and The UAE Africa Networking group. Since 2016 the group has established itself as a premier Dubai based networking business platform that promotes collaboration between the UAE and various African markets. In addition, we encourage B2B direct sales, SME support and business partnering for all of its members.

The Visit Zimbabwe Campaign aims to propagate the Zimbabwe Destination brand through different avenues. The Visit Zimbabwe Conference and Exhibition will be one of the avenues that will be used to make the UAE market aware of the destination. – TradeArabia News Service

