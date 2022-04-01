DUBAI- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) commemorated students, faculty, and staff who had served as volunteers and brought great success to the UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ceremony was led by UAEU Chancellor Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President. Nusseibeh said, "It brings me great joy to greet and thank an assembly of young people who have volunteered their time and efforts for the UAEU Pavilion. You are an exemplar of the UAE community, showing love for cooperation and wellbeing. You have made every effort to uphold the UAEU’s reputation as the University of the Future."

The Chancellor expressed his gratitude to all volunteers for their work in the past six months, saying, "You have supported the university’s vision and strategy to promote cooperation amongst the country’s organisations.

You have provided services of the highest quality and have introduced the UAEU Pavilion’s visitors to our achievements and services in the fields of higher education, scientific research, and community service."