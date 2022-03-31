The UAE Government has signed strategic partnerships with five governments to accelerate government modernisation efforts and foster a culture of innovation. The governments are Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Republic of Maldives, Barbados, Guyana and Seychelles.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation signed the partnerships during the World Government Summit (WGS2022); with Masrour Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Faisal Naseem Vice President of the Republic of Maldives, Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Guyana, and Devika Vidot, Minister of Investment, Entrepreneurship & Industry, Seychelles.

Commenting on the agreements, Al Gergawi said: “Our comprehensive strategic agreement with governments around the will accelerate our shared interests in enhancing government modernisation. It also underscores a keenness to work closely with strategic partners in a variety of fields. By deepening cooperation and collaboration with international allies, we can enhance the effectiveness of government services around the world for the benefit of societies and economies everywhere.”

Adopting best practices

The agreement will see the five governments benefit from the experience of the UAE in development and modernisation, human capabilities and adopting best practices in government work.

The UAE government will also work together with each government in building government capacities, services, performance and excellence, civil service, competitiveness and statistics, accelerators, business incubators, programming, media, coding, and government innovation.

