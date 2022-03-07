The USA celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on 6th March with a governmental visit and upbeat, colourful entertainment.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Gina M Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "The United States' participation exemplifies how its dynamic society has shaped the modern world, and tells the story of the history of the USA, while promoting its latest achievements and innovations.

"The UAE is proud to share a strong and continuously evolving relationship with the United States. We are pleased to be engaged in countless partnerships across various fields, such as science, healthcare, and education, and look forward to witnessing the mutual prosperity of our nations through our joint efforts."

Raimondo said, "It is a great honour for me to be here with you today on behalf of President Biden. The US and the UAE have an enduring decades-long partnership on every level – trade, mutual understanding and a commitment to regional security and stability. Expo 2020 exemplifies our work to build together a better world and a better future.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the UAE across all commercial sectors. I am very proud to say that the Commerce Department has brought over 150 companies to Dubai this week for our flagship trade mission, Trade Winds, the largest we have ever had, and I think we can continue to do better."

The speeches were followed by a performance from New York-based singer-songwriter Maya Azucena, then upbeat entertainment from members of the University of Minnesota Marching Band.

Festivities continued throughout the day. The ‘Celebrate America’ festival at Al Forsan Park featured the Arkansas Circus and University of Minnesota Marching Band, and displayed replicas of iconic American monuments such as the Hollywood sign, while Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley impersonators entertained visitors.

Alaskan vocal trio the Pipeline Vocal Project and Azucena – known for her uplifting blend of indie-pop and classic soul – also performed on the Jubilee Stage, and the day ended with a USA National Day film screening at Al Wasl dome.

Located in Al Forsan, the USA Pavilion celebrates innovation and a love of liberty through an immersive exploration of the past and future of the American Spirit. As the former host of dozens of World Expos, the USA has a long history of creating pavilions and visitors are invited to hop on board a super-accessible moving walkway and take in various sights. Exhibits include dynamic digital presentations on America’s history of innovation, a fun ceiling-displayed science narrative, and a replica Falcon 9 rocket. Until last month, the pavilion also displayed a 1764 Qur’an owned by one of the country’s founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo 2020 Dubai’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.



