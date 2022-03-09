PHOTO
US music producer Marshmello is set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 10, organizers announced on Tuesday.
The DJ will meet his fans and lovers of electronic music at 8:30 p.m. (Dubai time) at the Jubilee stage.
As Expo 2020 Dubai prepares to wrap up its six-month event on March 31, organizers are hosting multiple concerts.
Some of the stars performing this month include Emirati composer Hussain Al-Jassmi on Wednesday, British-Irish singer Chris de Burgh on Friday, Filipino musician Ely Buendia on Saturday, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al-Mohandis, and Iraqi songstress Aseel Hameem on March 15.
