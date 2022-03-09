US music producer Marshmello is set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 10, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The DJ will meet his fans and lovers of electronic music at 8:30 p.m. (Dubai time) at the Jubilee stage.

As Expo 2020 Dubai prepares to wrap up its six-month event on March 31, organizers are hosting multiple concerts.

Some of the stars performing this month include Emirati composer Hussain Al-Jassmi on Wednesday, British-Irish singer Chris de Burgh on Friday, Filipino musician Ely Buendia on Saturday, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al-Mohandis, and Iraqi songstress Aseel Hameem on March 15.

