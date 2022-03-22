Dubai Expo 2020 might go down well in history for a number of good reasons – one of them being the launch pad for AirOwater – air-to-water technology machines that produces clean and pure drinking water from air that is being offered to businesses and households for as low as $1,100 (Dh4,100) – with a up to seven-year life span – that eliminates plastic bottles, cups and, in turn, reduces carbon footprint.

Cost of air-to-water has been brought down by Airowater technology to as low as Dh0.26-0.35 fils per litre in Dubai and customers can achieve return on investment after two years. They can then enjoy cheaper water for the rest of the life of the product..

Consumers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will spend $253 (Dh929.29) million in water dispensers by 2028, more than four times the spent in 2021, according to a research report by Data Bridge, if alternative water sources are not deployed.

If installed in all public places, offices and homes, this air-to-water technology will disrupt the traditional ‘mineral water’ and ‘pure drinking water’ business and drastically reduce the use of plastic bottles and reduce the UAE’s carbon footprint in the coming years. It will also remove water supply vehicles from the street that carry up to seven-litre water bottles and supplies them to offices and households.

For every 100,000 one-litre plastic bottles a consumer eliminates, he saves 5,844 kilograms (kg) of plastic waste, 17,532 kg of Carbon Emissions, 104 barrels of oil and 300,000 litres used in the manufacturing process. Airowater can drastically change the environment by removing plastic wastes.

A patented technology, AirOwater launched its Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) machines recently at the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 – the largest exposition in the world that is being held for the first time in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Visitors at India Innovation Hub, next to Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 have been drinking enriched water produced out of air – as the country celebrates the Water Week at Expo 2020. In the last few days since the beginning of the Water Week at Expo 2020, AirOWater has been serving free water to many visitors and had happy faces by quenching their thirst. The machines that produce water out of thin air are being retailed across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at a very affordable price.

Investment in water and sanitation projects in the MENA region is expected to reach $133.2 (Dh489.26) billion, of which $19.1 (Dh70.16) billion have already been spent in 2019 and $30.8 (Dh113.13) billion in 2020. Water vapour, in the air is an untapped resource that can be used to produce water.

>>More than 785 million people lack access to clean water. That’s one in 10 people on the planet

>>Women and girls spend an estimated 200 million hours hauling water every day.

>>The average woman in rural Africa walks six km every day to haul 20.62 litres of water

>>Every day, more than 800 children under five die from diarrhoea caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation, and unsafe hygiene practices

>>More than two billion people live without access to adequate sanitation

>>One of the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aims to provide universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

