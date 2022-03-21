UAE is the safest place in the world to make your dreams come true, said world-renowned American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey.

While addressing thousands of people who had gathered to listen to Harvey at Al Wasl Dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday, the 65-year-old actor, writer and producer asked the UAE's youth to make the most of opportunities that are offered in the land of possibilities.

"You all are taking for granted what you have (been offered) here. Nobody is picking up your pocket or stealing your car. That is not how the rest of the world is. I come four times a year to experience peace because nobody is shooting at me and nobody has robbed me. I have been robbed at gunpoint four times and they broke into my home (in the US)," Harvey told the audience in over half-an-hour of speech and question and answer sessions with the public.

"This is a country that is one of the safest places to make your dreams come true. Actually, you have no excuse. Do you know here is an office of possibilities to help you make dreams possible."

Be it on paper or a smartphone, he advised people to have a vision board where they can write what they dream and what they want to achieve.

Trust your imagination

Harvey, whose career spans over three decades, told people to trust themselves, never disregard their imagination and have a firm belief in their faith because all humans were the creation of one God.

"Imagination is everything. What you have to understand is that whatever you see at Expo today, somebody had imagined this. This city of Dubai, Abu Dhabi or UAE – all this was imagined by the UAE's great leadership. That is why it is as it is. They imagined it and believed in it. Everything you see comes from somebody's imagination."

Sharing details and experiences of his childhood life with the Expo 2020 Dubai visitors, Steve Harvey revealed that he was born in a poor family, but he imagined himself to be a rich man.

"When I was poor, I dreamt of being a rich man. Everything you imagine means that God is showing you a preview of coming traction for you. Everything you imagine is God's way of showing what he has in store for you. That is what imagination is," he said, adding that many times people have a wonderful imagination, but are rejected when they share it with friends or family.

"There is no way you're going to be rich. There is no way you can be a government official. We are ordinary people. How many times you have been told there is no way. Because God didn't put this in their imagination but your imagination. He showed it to you, not to them."

He added: "Start believing in yourself – stop writing it off. Is it going to be hard? Yes. Are you going to fall on the way? Yes. Are you going to get lost? Yes. All the time you fall it is because the creator has a play and he is going to make your dreams come true."

In his highly motivational speech, Harvey advised Expo 2020 visitors who had gathered to listen to him to get their mindset right.

"I got here because I got big dreams and imagination. I believed in my imagination, and nobody could stop me."

"It makes no difference to me what others say. What you should do with your life is between you and your creator. What anybody says doesn't matter. God didn't create you to be poor. If you're poor, you have to change your mindset. If you change your attitude, you change your altitude. This is how it works," said Steve Harvey.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).