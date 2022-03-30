DUBAI- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has participated in the panel discussion held by the Indonesian government under the theme ‘Quality Infrastructure Investment for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth’ at Expo 2020 Dubai. Ministers, senior officials, decision makers, entrepreneurs, green economy investors, credit rating agencies and specialists in financial and economic affairs from all around the world participated in the discussion.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance for the Republic of Indonesia, delivered a speech about the G20 priorities under the Indonesian presidency, in addition to the achievements and steps taken by Indonesia to stimulate investing in sustainable infrastructure and green economy. This is in order to achieve the environmental balance and create a safer and more sustainable future for tomorrow’s generations.

During his opening speech at a panel discussion, Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, stressed on the importance of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP), to build an advanced infrastructure and invest in projects that support achieving the objectives of the SDGs.

This is to contribute to reducing carbon emissions, which is a key priority for the G20 agenda in 2022. The panel discussion was attended by Sri Mulyani Indrawati, and Luky Alfirman, Director General of Budget, Financing and Risk Management at the Indonesian Ministry of Finance.

Al Khoori welcomed the participants to Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a pioneering platform that hosts 192 pavilions from all around the world, and referenced the importance of exploring means of potential collaboration for the future of infrastructure financing and economic development. He said: "Today’s discussion will contribute to incentivising the investment in sustainable infrastructure. This brings social, economic, and cultural benefits, which helps governments create a better future for younger generations."

He concluded his speech saying: "The COVID-19 pandemic incentivised accelerating and directing investment towards building resilient infrastructure, as well as attracting more private sector investment in green infrastructure projects. This will help enhance the preparedness of governments to face future risks arising from climate change issues. Therefore, we see great importance in today's meeting as it allows us to learn and explore innovative PPP financing models and the PPP needed tools."

Luky Alfirman praised the key role that Expo 2020 Dubai plays in drawing a global strategy for sustainable development. He said: "We highly appreciate the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates to stimulate work to build a green economy, direct economic growth towards sustainability, and reduce the percentage of greenhouse gas emissions, by giving more attention to the environmental dimension in economic development policies."

Expo 2020 Dubai is a vital platform that promotes dialogue to develop plans that stimulate financing procedures and facilities, and attract green investments. This is to ensure a resilient growth based on environmental diversity on Earth, especially post the pandemic, intensify efforts made for climate action, and build a sustainable future.