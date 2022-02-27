The ‘Tanzania Energy Symposium’ at Expo 2020 Dubai presented opportunities and spearheaded discussions on investment, financing and strategy in upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas projects.

It also discussed petroleum supply and storage infrastructure, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, rural electrification and renewable energy.

Inaugurated by Tanzania President, Samia Suluhu Hassan on February 27 as part of the country’s national day celebration, the symposium was held on the theme ‘Promoting Tanzania as East Africa’s Energy Hub’.

Hosted by The Tanzania Ministry of Energy, it brought together NOCs, IOCs, investors, financiers, traders, EPC+F, developers, governments, and agencies, for a showcase of investment opportunities in the fast-growing nation.

Ahead of the Symposium, January Y. Makamba, the Tanzanian Minister of Energy, said: “Tanzania is strategically located to serve East and Central Africa, and we are determined to make this desire a reality. One way of doing so is by attracting high calibre investors in the energy sector, where we have potential to meet the growing energy demand within the region and abroad, through projects such as LNG.”

The symposium culminated with Tanzania’s national day weekend festivities in and around the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which staged a special celebration February 26.

The Tanzania pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is themed around building a favourable environment for industries to thrive, including how the country aims to achieve its vision of becoming a trading hub that connects Africa to the world.

