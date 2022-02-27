Sustainability has been a key element and is a prime focus for the India Pavillion, said Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, Dr Aman Puri.

“Sustainability depends on how we lead our own lives, how we make more sustainable choices, and how we become the change, which we wish to see in the world,” said Dr Puri at a “Symposium on Sustainability and Creativity” organised by International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020.

The event witnessed the world’s foremost thought leaders, decision-makers, visionaries and experts from various sectors enlighten the audience with deliberations on the issue of sustainability and creativity.

Joel Nettey, Chairman and World President, IAA, while emphasising on the theme, said: “While creativity drives us towards sustainability through its vision, our quest for sustainability as a human society, is also a trigger for realising creativity. Idea generation is thus the key to future societal prosperity.”

In her opening remarks, Megha Tata, President, IAA, India Chapter, said: “We have tried to be the global compass when it comes to recognising and nurturing not just the creative excellence but subjects of local and national importance, where communication can be used as a force for good.”

Elucidating the global campaign on soil preservation Tata shared: “Under the support of ‘Save Soil’, International Advertising Association has launched a campaign to take notice and save soil, which is an integral part of the ecosystem.”

Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, IAA, Srinivasan K Swami, said: “Creativity is what we need to make sustainable progress in the world.”

Janak Sarda, Founder and CEO, Blue Logic Digital Advertising, shared: “We have been seeding the thought of sustainability and creativity as a form of marketing for various brands, not just in the country, but throughout Asia.”

“Sustainability is the key to Expo 2020 Dubai. We hope that expos or cities that will be built in the future can learn sustainability and innovation from us,” said Sconaid McGeachin, Senior Vice President of Communication, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The IAA has organised similar CEO delegations to the USA and Israel on three earlier occasions. This symposium held at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 on the twin subjects of Sustainability and Creativity showcased the IAA India Chapter’s most recent initiative to Save Soil, a matter of critical global urgency.

