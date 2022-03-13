As part of a "Steel Week in Expo 2020 Dubai", a delegation of Indian steel companies is hosting seven days of interactive sessions with construction companies, steel users and importers of steel in the UAE.

The aim of these interactive sessions is to "understand the possibilities of collaborations to increase steel trade between both the countries and draw mutual benefits from the opportunities and advantages afforded by recently concluded UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)", according to an announcement by the Indian Ministry of Steel.

It said the Steel Week at the India Pavilion will "showcase India’s potential in the steel sector and invite investors from the UAE for joint ventures and business development". Senior officials from major Indian steel producing companies, including the Steel Authority of India, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power and AM/NS India are participating in the event.

India’s Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, inaugurated the Steel Week at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Singh said the Indian steel sector is envisioning a target of 300 million tonnes per annum production capacity by 2030, with special emphasis on value-added steel.

"It is going to be a major step in the direction of Steel Vision for 2047, when India completes 100 years as an independent nation," the Minister added.



