DUBAI- A top Spanish official has highlighted the importance of increasing sustainable production and cultivation of organic food at an event in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Luis Planas, Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, said organic farming is growing in his country. The value of Spanish organic food exports from has reached €60,118 million in 2021, an increase of 11.6 percent compared to the previous year, despite the global pandemic, he revealed.

The Spanish Minister was speaking during the Week of Agriculture, Food and Ways of Life held at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Planas talked about the bond between Spanish traditions and culture, its way of producing food and gastronomy.

He mentioned Spain's commitment to innovative and sustainable production methods.

The minister has also attended a ceremony to unveil the book titled, "Spain: A gastronomic journey through its crafts."