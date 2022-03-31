His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for his exceptional contributions to making Expo 2020 Dubai a success.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the efforts of Sheikh Saif, reflect his dedication to serving the nation and represent a great example to follow.

The Dubai Ruler expressed his pride in the exceptional success of Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the civilisation, growth and development of the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan, and Sheikh Maktoum also attended the honouring ceremony.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

