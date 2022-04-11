SHARJAH- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SCCI) concluded participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, where it sought to highlight the benefits of the Emirate of Sharjah's business environment and the promising investment opportunities available across different business sectors, proved fruitful and constructive, culminating in several agreements and business meetings with various participating countries.

Over the course of Expo 2020 Dubai, the SCCI participated in over 49 events, most notably Nur-Sultan Investment and Tourism Forum, Global Business Forum Africa (GBF), Invest in Sharjah, the Global Business Forum Latin America (GBF), and the World Chambers Congress (WCC).

In addition, the SCCI held and organised 30 business meetings, including Sharjah-Sao Paulo Business Forum, the Forum of the Russian-Arab Business Council (RABC), and the participation of the Sharjah Pavilion at the Annual Investment Forum (AIF) 2022.

As a result of its efforts, the chamber inked five cooperation agreements and joint memoranda of understanding (MoUs). The signatories include the European Women Association (EWA), the government of the Republic of Guatemala, Tripoli Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Libya, Torino Chamber of Commerce, and Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL).

Furthermore, the SCCI also received several high-level delegations, including Carlos Alvarado Quesada, the President of Costa Rica, Robert Effan, the US state of Nebraska Secretary of State, Eva-Maria Liimets, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, a delegation from the US state of Florida, and Dr. Peter Ramsauer, President of German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GACIC).

"We have been keen to get the most out of the Expo 2020 Dubai by forging several partnerships and agreements. Through these efforts, we have paved the way for new opportunities for the local companies and the chamber members to sign cooperation agreements with international business communities, in addition to highlighting the advantages of setting up businesses in the UAE," said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI.

He further said that the SCCI took advantage of its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Sharjah's business and investment opportunities, as well as to feature the emirate's status as a preferred investment destination, thanks to its strategic location, sophisticated logistical infrastructure, economic diversification, and flagship projects in new sectors in the region.

Moreover, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, also maintained that he is delighted with the success of the Chamber's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stating that it achieved the desired objectives by emphasising the SCCI's role as the voice and defender of the Sharjah business community, as well as the benefits it provides to foreign investors to help them grow and prosper, and become more competitive in the global market.