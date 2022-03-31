The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai culminated with two major achievements on March 30 at the BIE Day Awards at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The KSA Pavilion was awarded Gold for Self-Built Pavilion in the “Architecture and Landscape” category (larger than 2,500 sq m) and it also bagged 'Best Innovation that Drives Mobility award' for its inclined lifts by “The UAE Innovates Awards.”

The celebrations, which formed part of BIE Day Awards held at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Park, included a dinner reception followed by a ceremony that highlighted the remarkable achievements of the international mega event’s penultimate day.

During the festivities, the Official Participant Award was given out, alongside BIE Medals, the BIE-Cosmos Prize, and The UAE Innovates winners.

Standing as a self-contained, prismatic volume, the KSA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the determined nature of Saudi Arabia. The beautifully crafted structure rises from the ground towards the sky, symbolizing a firmly grounded nation with unlimited ambitions, while the simplicity of its lines and its construction quality attest to a society that values beauty in the essence of things.

Attraction that draws interest to explore

The pavilion is a recognisable statement for passers-by, a point of attraction that sparks their interest in exploring further. The cantilevered volume, reaching towards the sky, generates a vast shaded public plaza where all visitors can rest, learn about Saudi Arabia and engage together in interactive games. Above the square, the building's facade opens like a large window into the future while its mirrored surface reflects our present. This welcoming gesture opens to a path that leads visitors through the content displayed in the various exhibition areas. The entire building also forms a communication device with all facades covered by LED screens displaying contents in the shape of short messages and brief audiovisual presentations.

The landscape of the kingdom is also present in the KSA Pavilion through two suspended gardens, populated by indigenous plants, creating shelter for cool underground resting areas, including dining and retail spaces.

The prestigious BIE Award (Bureau International des Expositions) and the UAE Innovates Award were received only weeks after the Saudi Arabia Pavilion scored the US-based Exhibitor Magazine’s Best XL Pavilion award along with two Honourable Mentions for Best Exterior Design and Best Exhibit/Display.

Moreover, the KSA Pavilion is among the most sustainable structures at Expo 2020 Dubai and has been awarded LEED version 4 Platinum rating from the US Green Building Council (USGBC), the highest internationally recognised sustainability rating in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. In addition, the pavilion holds three Guinness World Records: the largest interactive lighting floor with around 8000 LED lights, the longest interactive water feature at 32 m, and the largest LED mirror screen display at 1,302.5 sq m.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).