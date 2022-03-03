DUBAI- Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, visited the pavilion of Togo at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. She explored investment opportunities and technological advancement, especially in tourism, business, sustainable development, and logistical services, as well as digitalization efforts.

She was briefed on the opportunities offered to startups and entrepreneurs, especially those in the industrial sector. She toured Togo’s pavilion, themed "Welcome to Togo", which showcases the various investment opportunities it offers. Togo also manages West Africa’s leading port.

Her Excellency was also briefed on the government’s 2020-2025 development roadmap, which aims to create social harmony and inclusion and creating job opportunities through 42 initiatives, 75% of which have a digital component.