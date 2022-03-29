DUBAI- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), received Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by UAEFA board members, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, and Ibrahim Salman Al Hammadi, as well as Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, UAEFA Secretary-General.

Sheikh Rashid and Infantino visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, where they were received by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion.

Infantino also explored the Italian pavilion and attended part of the World Government Summit, which is taking place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Expo 2020 Dubai, in partnership with relevant international organisations, global technology firms, leading companies and social entities.

Sheikh Rashid stressed that the UAEFA’s relations with FIFA are deep-rooted, due to the UAE’s prominent international stature in all areas, noting that Infantino’s visit highlights the prominent stature of Expo 2020 Dubai.