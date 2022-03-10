RAS AL KHAIMAH- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said the UAE has successfully gained the trust of the world by organising the largest international event, Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it will continue to be a centre for hosting events that promote dialogue and convergence between the world's communities.

Sheikh Saud made this statement today in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City while receiving Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and several commissioners-general of the pavilions of countries participating in the event.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

"We work according to a future vision that supports the process of comprehensive development and reinforces the capacities of Emirati nationals, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," Sheikh Saud said.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed by Al Hashemy and her delegation about the progress and achievements of Expo 2020 Dubai. He then congratulated them on the success of the event.

The delegation includes commissioners of pavilions of South Africa, Moldova, Zimbabwe, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Ireland, Botswana, Central Africa, East Timor and Mozambique.