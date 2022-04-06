UAE - Peru’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai culminated in a major achievement at Expo 2020 with its pavilion winning the Gold for Self-Built Pavilion in Category B (between 1,750 and 2,500 sq m).

This top prize rewarded the ‘Timeless Peru’ concept, an exciting synthesis of Peru’s historical, multicultural and mega-diverse richness, reported the Commission for the Promotion of Exports and Tourism, Promperu.

The BIE Day Awards Ceremony, held in the Jubilee Park of the Dubai Expo, was organised by the International Exhibitions Bureau. A total of 51 Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were handed out and Peru was the only South American country in the event awarded with the Gold.

International jury

“The selection of the winners of the Official Participants Awards fell to an international jury of nine international and Emirati experts, who made two visits to each of the national pavilions, in January and March 2022. These awards celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the success of the Universal Exhibition,” said Antoine Bourdeix, director of communications at the BIE.

The 2,500 m of built area of the Peruvian pavilion were visited by influencers, Emirati television, and international reporters, who were pleasantly surprised by the compendium of Peruvian culture and biodiversity.

A report from CNN highlighted the valuable concept of the Peru pavilion and the cultural and musical expressions of the country embodied by the Ayacucho guitar and the scissors dance.

Positive comments

Likewise, Peru led the positive comments among Latin American countries in the official mobile application of Expo Dubai used by the visitors to rate their experiences in the national pavilions.

The participation of Peru was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur) through Promperu, and had the commitment of talented Peruvians, as well as the support of DP World, Pisco 1615, Flo Trading, Modenart Perú, Terracota Lab and Adolf Finseth.

