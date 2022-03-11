Masses of people have left their jobs in search of more fulfilling roles with greater flexibility, as per findings from LinkedIn.

A powerful draw for the up-and-coming workforce, 77% of Millennials and Generation Z claim to be in search of jobs that allow them to place a stronger focus on work-life balance.

Job postings that offer ‘flexibility’ to potential candidates also garner an average of 35% more views, spotlighting the increased desire for a balance in professional and personal lives, Linkedin noted at the Nissan Leadership Series held at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Nissan, the Official Automotive Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, hosted the first session of the series that was developed under the umbrella of its thought leadership participation at Expo and gathers industry innovators and experts to shape discussions on key industry topics.

Hosted by Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director of Nissan Middle East, guest speaker Arda Atalay, Head of Mena private sector, LinkedIn Talent Solutions, was invited to the inaugural session to share his expert views on the impact of hybrid working models on companies and employees across the region.

A three-part set, the Nissan Leadership Series brings global, regional, and local stakeholders together to discuss crucial topics and provide participating organisations with a platform to showcase achievements.

The first session shed light on the evolving need for flexibility in workplaces across the region as employees place a stronger focus on work-life balance.

While offering employees the freedom to work from home or the office, companies also need to build a strong workplace culture, one that makes employees feel valued and welcomed.

The Nissan Leadership Series, which aims to shape discussions today and for the future, is closely aligned with Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Sabbagh said: “We are proud to launch the Nissan Leadership Series that brings together industry movers and shakers and discusses a topic that companies across the region and the world have had to navigate since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the Official Automotive Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai and a leading automotive manufacturer, we at Nissan have the duty to inspire, discuss, and lead strategic dialogue that shapes and builds a more sustainable future. By supporting our workforce and committing to ongoing investments in employee wellbeing, and proving that we truly care, we continue to thrive under the strong culture built at Nissan.”

Arda Atalay, Head of Mena private sector, LinkedIn Talent Solutions, said: “We are undoubtedly amidst the biggest transformation the world of work has ever seen, with the global workforce reconsidering not just how they work, but where and why they work. In this rapidly evolving landscape, workplace culture has proven to be one of the most important factors when employees are contemplating their next move. We’re seeing employees asking for flexible working conditions: LinkedIn job postings that use the word ‘flexibility’ are getting 35% more engagement for example. According to our research, globally, work-life balance overtook compensation as employees’ number one workplace expectation – at 63% – while it is a close second in the region. It’s now a jobseekers’ market and if companies want to attract and retain the best talent, a culture revamp may be the answer.”

As hybrid and remote models continue to rise in popularity and the Middle East region continues to serve as a role model for its digitalisation efforts, companies must remain agile and adapt to the varying needs of their workforce.

Working together, employers can ensure a strong, supportive culture is present in workplaces, where employees feel motivated, encouraged, and cared for, with increased flexibility and a strong work-life balance.

Forming part of the esteemed audience at the session were members from Great Places To Work, Let’s Work, and University of Manchester among Nissan management and media guest.

Shaping conversations for a better future, the Nissan Leadership Series forms part of the brand’s activities at Expo 2020 Dubai and is set to run until March 21, 2022.

Upcoming sessions include A Momentous Year for Electrification, and The Middle East: A Region of Opportunity, highlighting Nissan’s leadership, achievements, and heritage.

