Dubai Expo 2020's Oman Pavillion received the millionth visitor on Thursday as the number of visitors to the event has increased with only two weeks left.

Shamsa al Ketbi was the millionth visitor to the Sultanate of Oman's Pavilion.

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai reached the milestone of 20 million visits on Saturday, which was also the largest global gathering since the start of the pandemic.

Over 192 countries are taking part in the Expo.

The Oman pavilion, which has been focusing on sustainability, saw the launch of several innovative products that included the NSNS application, which is a marketplace offering travel information and booking services.

The prototype of the electric car made in the Sultanate of Oman was also unveiled at the Expo recently.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said, “When we started this journey in 2013, and even before then as we prepared the bid for Expo 2020 Dubai, we had a dream to welcome the world to Dubai and the UAE for an unprecedented global gathering that would live long in hearts and minds.

Domestic visitors have turned out in force to support Expo 2020 Dubai, with almost 70 per cent of guests hailing from the UAE. The latest figures show that children under the age of 18 have visited more than 2.8 million times, with the global event inspiring the next generation of innovators and change-makers.

