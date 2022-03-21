Oman's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted more than one million visitors since its launch on October 1, 2021, until March 17, 2022.

Oman’s pavilion continues its participation in the exhibition, which sheds light on various stories of sustainability, starting with communicating with minds through creating opportunities for the future, which are identical to the main themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

Through its participation, the Sultanate of Oman aims to highlight the civilizational and human achievements throughout the history of the frankincense tree. It also highlights Oman's current achievements, its renewed renaissance and future aspirations.

Oman's pavilion also promotes the Sultanate of Oman as a promising, distinctive tourism and investment destination in various economic fields.

The pavilion houses a future interactive library of expertise that represents a spiritual and futuristic space where visitors are treated with multi-sensory experiences. It sheds light on Oman through history, resources and marvellous nature, in addition to competencies, innovation capabilities and an optimistic view of the future.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).