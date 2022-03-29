DUBAI- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022 held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.M. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is participating in the Summit as a keynote speaker.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his accompanying delegation in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen their deep-rooted bilateral relations in light of their common vision on a range of regional and global issues.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s keenness to enhance partnerships in various fields including culture and the economy, to further the mutual strategic interests of both nations.

The meeting also explored new avenues to boost trade between the UAE and Brunei Darussalam and enhance partnership between the private sectors of both countries in the areas of tourism, financial services, agriculture and other sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam also discussed the key objectives of the World Government Summit 2022, which seeks to shape a better future for people through addressing vital requirements for development and exploring various solutions to enhance government work.

The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam said that his country is keen to explore new areas of partnership with the UAE. He also congratulated the UAE on the successful hosting of the World Government Summit and praised the UAE for leading various efforts to create a better future for humanity.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.