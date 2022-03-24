His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a number of officials and commissioners-general of pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed and the guests exchanged cordial talks on the importance of their countries' participation in this exceptional event. He also wished them success in their current and future participation in introducing their countries' cultures and civilisations as well as strengthening their partnerships and cooperation with the countries of the world for the good of all.

For their part, the guests expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and their thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the support, services and facilities provided to the participants and exhibitors of Expo 2020, which contributed to the success of their participation and the achievement of their goals.



