The heart of the Caribbean was brought to the UAE on Saturday as the Dominican Republic celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

To mark the occasion, which also commemorates the Caribbean nation’s independence from Haiti, the day’s festivities created a carnival atmosphere with a theatrical performance, including merengue and bachata dancing. Celebrations also included an array of traditional cuisine from some of the country’s top chefs, alongside entertainment courtesy of the region’s leading musical talents.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Raquel Peña de Antuña, Vice President of the Dominican Republic.

Sheikh Nahayan said: "Through its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dominican Republic invites visitors to discover the unique attributes that make it the natural hub of the Americas, while also learning about its history, culture and significant offerings in the fields of innovation, tourism and more.

"We are proud of the relations we share, and of the partnerships we have already built in various fields, such as renewable energy, logistics and trade. We also hope to engage in collaborations across new fields that will further strengthen our ties for the benefit and wellbeing of our people."

Vice President of the Dominican Republic, said: "Our participation in this World Expo symbolises our commitment to continue strengthening our relations with the UAE. We continue to give relevance to the strength of foreign investment for economic and social growth, and the government of the Dominican Republic continues to work to continue to improve the quality of life for all Dominicans.

"The only way we can move forward is through our union with other countries. COVID taught the importance of communication and collaboration, and we have the opportunity to come out stronger if we work together to face these challenges of the complex times we have today. We are confident that connection will continue to strengthen into win-win relations for both nations. We congratulate the UAE for achieving an event of this magnitude during the pandemic."

The Dominican Republic Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, describes the island as ‘The land of joy, music, laughter and love’, with sandy white beaches and crystal clear seas. The pavilion features a variety of art in several shapes and forms, including bronze statues, oversized beaded installations, paintings and handmade jewellery.

Visitors can purchase souvenirs made from indigenous products, such as amber and larimar, as well as some of its world-renowned gastronomy, with the range of products on offer including green coffee, cacao and sugar derivatives. Later on Saturday, the Dominican Republic is holding a business briefing, showcasing its investment potential, at the Business Connect Centre.

