Mastercard has left a powerful legacy at Expo 2020 Dubai after showing next-generation digital payment technologies, championing inclusivity and creating a memorable global spectacle for millions.

As Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Payment Technology Partner, Mastercard has showcased the innovations defining tomorrow’s digital economy, the sustainable growth it can unlock for future generations and the critical importance of building an inclusive digital economy.

Expo 2020 Dubai represented the beginning of the next era of innovation, sustainability, and inclusion. When Mastercard became the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, it opened up exhilarating new possibilities to collaborate and innovate. The exposition presented Mastercard with a historic opportunity to unleash the potential of innovative technologies as a force for social, environmental and economic good to millions of visitors.

Pioneering the digital economy

Mastercard unveiled the Mastercard Cube at the Expo 2020 Site, which brought to life a world where frictionless connections, seamless technology, user-friendly interfaces, and sustainable consumer choices merge into intuitive, next-generation payment experiences. The Mastercard Cube ranked among the Top 20 innovations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the Official Banking Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD Group joined hands with Mastercard to create two exclusive new card programmes: the Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and the Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card. The limited-edition cards enhanced the Expo 2020 Dubai experience for both residents and visitors from across the globe.

Throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard further pioneered technologies and led change through its innovation and the exponential power of strategic partnerships. One such example is a collaboration with PepsiCo to launch the Pepsi Go Store on-site, an unmanned refreshment store powered by artificial intelligence and contactless payment technologies.

Click and Pay

Mastercard embedded Click to Pay, the next generation of eCommerce technology, to ease the visitor journey as they made their ticket purchases. This made it seamless and safe for UAE consumers to instantly check out without entering their card credentials at Expo Click to Pay-enabled sites.

The deployment of Click to Pay as the default payment offering at Expo 2020 Dubai was a world-first, and it was fitting that Expo 2020 was the first merchant to launch this new embedded experience.

Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Mastercard, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai took place at a moment in history when, more than ever, the world needed to come together. Joining forces with Expo and its partners, Mastercard has showcased our vision for a better connected, greener and more inclusive world – and in doing so, opened the eyes of millions of people to the limitless potential of the digital economy. As Expo 2020 Dubai drew to a close, it left behind an enduring legacy that everybody at Mastercard is proud to have been a part of.”

Leaving a Legacy

Expo 2020 Dubai joined Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition as a strategic partner at the event’s outset. This global partnership initiative activates the efforts of private organisations, public institutions, and consumers to address climate change with the pledge to restore 100 million trees by 2025.

At the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Mastercard built a Priceless Planet installation to bring sustainability to life and offer visitors a chance to contribute to a more sustainable future, aiming to get everyone involved, educated and committed to a greener tomorrow.

Mastercard also teamed up with the region’s largest network for women-owned businesses, Female Fusion, which boasts over 20,000 members, to unlock opportunities for women entrepreneurs at the world’s largest cultural gathering.

The series of activities, designed to accelerate women’s impact in creating a better world, kicked off at the Women’s Pavilion by Expo 2020 in collaboration with Cartier. Through this collaboration, Mastercard brought together the region’s women-led SME community with a series of on-ground and virtual workshops to empower, enable and connect thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Girls4Tech programme

Mastercard also committed to reaching 2,020 girls across the country through its Girls4Tech programme, which was designed to inspire girls across the globe to explore the possibilities of careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Through a series of in-person and virtual workshops conducted in English and Arabic, the goal was exceeded through a partnership with the Expo Schools Programme.

Mastercard hosted a series of #PricelessSurprises to connect guests to their passions. Among its hero activities, Mastercard presented football fans with a unique opportunity to meet football legend and Mastercard brand ambassador Luis Figo – and a chance to see the UEFA Champions League Trophy.

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram was also invited to the Mastercard Cube. The Wasim Akram Priceless Surprise took place at the Sports, Fitness and Well-Being Centre at the Expo 2020 Dubai, bringing cricket fans and players closer to the sports icon.-

