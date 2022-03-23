DUBAI- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Panagiotis Pikrammenos, Deputy Prime Minister of Greece, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in his country's national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the close bilateral relations and the strategic ties between the UAE and Greece. He expressed the UAE’s keenness to widen the horizons of cooperation with Greece especially in the fields of investment and trade.

Panagiotis Pikrammenos affirmed his country's keenness to further expand strategic bilateral cooperation based on mutual interests with a focus on the economy and the cultural and tourism sectors.

The meeting also discussed various regional and international developments and other issues of mutual interest. The discussions also touched on Greece's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and the key outcomes of its participation. The Greek Deputy Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which brought together 192 countries from across the world.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Sulaiman Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Greece.