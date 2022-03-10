DUBAI- Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, welcomed Sofian Salem Al Shibani, Ambassador of the State of Libya in the United Arab Emirates, and Alsadeg Allab, Commissioner General of the Libya Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sultan Al Shamsi said: "Libya's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai combines ancient traditions with modernity and showcases a nation that is looking to the future while also highlighting opportunities across various sectors with the aim of achieving a more prosperous and sustainable tomorrow.

"The UAE and Libya share deep-rooted fraternal ties based on mutual respect and shared frameworks, and we look forward to further strengthening our relations across a number of areas."

Alsadeg Allab said: "It is an honour for me and my beloved country Libya to stand here today on this stage to offer the highest expressions of thanks and appreciation to all the Emirates, the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates. This great event is not just a source of pride to the people of the UAE, but to all the people who participated in the success of this World Expo.

"Over the past few months, we felt that we were home because of the generosity and care of all the Expo 2020 Dubai staff, whom I thank on this day. We are gathered here to share with the world the vision of a bright future for us and our children, as well as our grandchildren."

During a press conference following the National Day ceremony, Al Shibani said: "Libya’s participation [in Expo 2020 Dubai] is very important to communicate with the world, especially as it is on the verge of economic openness, as there are investment opportunities in all sectors."

Libya has long been a crossroads for different civilisations, including the ancient Greeks and Romans, evident in the wealth of historical sites across the country, such as Leptis Magna, Cyrene and Sabratha. Expo 2020 Dubai’s Libya Pavilion aims to educate visitors about Libya’s beauty and rich cultural heritage, guiding them through the desert nation’s ancient history and revealing its innovations and ambitions for the future.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo 2020 Dubai’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity,