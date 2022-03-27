Liberia celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on Saturday with a visit by Dr George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia.

Dr Weah was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

George Weah said: "The theme of our pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is ‘Open and Business-Ready Liberia’ and embraces the idea that investment is an essential component of sustainable national economic growth and development. Liberia seeks to expand its potential in many areas, including the financial sector, in addition to sectors like tourism, agriculture and fisheries, which are yet to be exploited.

"I therefore use this opportunity to urge UAE investors to come to Liberia and tap into these traditional and virgin sectors, which will help us fill Liberia’s huge infrastructure deficit and foster economic development in Liberia."

Sheikh Nahyan said: "Through its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Liberia demonstrates the significant development strides it has made in recent history, such as leading the way on women’s rights, as well as economic reform. The pavilion also promotes the vast opportunities Liberia offers across multiple industries, such as agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development.'' "The UAE is proud to share continuously developing relations with Liberia, and we look forward to witnessing greater opportunities for collaboration between our two countries in the near future, for our mutual benefit and prosperity."

A cultural performance by the National Dance Ensemble of Liberia followed the speeches, featuring a drum concert and a traditional song about peace and unity, before Liberia’s Cultural Ambassador Juli Endee and well-known singer Janet Cole sang the Liberia Pavilion’s official Expo 2020 Dubai song.

The Liberia Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, showcases the beauty of the country and the untapped potential in agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development. The pavilion, filled with beautiful woven fabric patterns, allows visitors to find out more about Liberia’s history and what the future looks like for the West African nation.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held until March 31, 2022, and invites visitors from all over the world to create a new world together, in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.



