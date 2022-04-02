One of the lessons of Expo 2020 is that cooperation, team spirit, and the spirit of the union make the impossible possible, the Dubai Ruler said on Friday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the team behind the success of Expo 2020 Dubai on a tweet. “Dozens of work teams from the security, military, political, media and governmental sides worked as one team to make the Expo a success.” He said the people of the UAE have greetings, appreciation and love for the great achievement and for establishing the name of the UAE globally.

While delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the mega fair on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today is not the end of Expo 2020 Dubai, but a new beginning.”

Referring to the Expo 2020 Dubai theme of ‘Connect Minds and Create the Future’, Sheikh Mohammed said the country would continue doing this “with this exceptional government and the leadership of my brother”, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he added: "182 days, 192 countries, millions of visitors. We brought the world together in the biggest event amid the most difficult time for humanity.

"We have fulfilled our promise."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).