DUBAI- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture Dr. Hamad Roueddine on Thursday visited the Kuwaiti pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, marking celebrations of his country's national days.



In remarks to KUNA and Kuwait Television, the minister, who was accompanied by the Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Se'eed, expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for demonstrating keenness to ensure that the Kuwaiti team at the pavilion celebrate their national days.

The team informed the visiting ministers about their activities at the exhibition since its kickoff, including their presentation of major excerpts of Kuwait's history.

The Kuwaiti stand is situated at the "sustainability section," out of the Kuwaiti team desire to manifest the national commitment to sustainable development, in line with New Kuwait 2035 Vision. (end) ns.kmj.rk

