The India Pavilion at EXPO 2020, Dubai is all set to host ‘Steel Week’ from March 11.

The week-long event, culminating on March 17, will highlight the expertise of the steel sector in India and showcase an array of opportunities as well as business potential in India’s steel sector, a statement said.

Inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Steel, Govt of India, ‘Steel Week’ at India Pavilion will be attended by representatives from India’s leading steel producers

Delegation of Ministry of Steel, Government of India, will be led by Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister of Steel, who will inaugurate the event.

Senior officials from the leading steel producers of India including SAIL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, AM/NS

India will accompany the delegation.

The delegation will meet senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in Indian steel sector. Meetings with senior officials from Dubai Chamber of Commerce, UAE-based steel producers and steel user companies have been lined up to explore opportunities for collaboration of Indian steel companies and to showcase investment opportunities in India.

A special session on the ₹6,322 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Specialty Steel has been scheduled during the week. The delegation will also visit prominent country pavilions, the statement added.

