Ghana marked its National Day at Expo 2020 on Tuesday with a poetry performance accompanied by regional dances, celebrating the West African country’s global contributions.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

President Akufo-Addo said: "Ghana is ready for business. Ghana is the land of opportunities for private capital, taking it upon herself to build a business-friendly economy.

"I invite all of you to visit the Ghana Pavilion in the Opportunity District for a taste of Ghana’s hospitality, characterised by the nutritious chocolate made from Ghana’s premium cocoa, the display of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and the exploration of the investment opportunities. It is an exciting time for us and we welcome you to join us on this journey as we are determined to deepen the already warm relations that exist between our two countries. Once again, we reiterate our gratitude for the opportunity to come here to showcase our country at this magnificent Expo 2020 Dubai."

Sheikh Nahyan said: "Ghana's participation enables us to experience its vibrant culture and positions the country as a hub for business, as it showcases the wide range of areas that are open for investment.

"We are proud to share a long-standing friendship with Ghana, and look forward to further exploring new areas for cooperation and the exchange of expertise for the benefit and well-being of our people."

Following the National Day ceremony, Nana Asaase, one of Ghana’s foremost young poets, performed – along with the Dzuta Dance Theatre – a piece named ‘Visions From the Heart’, capturing Ghana’s unique story and the various cultural regions of the country.

Located in the Opportunity District, the Ghana Pavilion is styled like a stock exchange with a bright, lively Ghanaian twist. Visitors can discover the West African country’s fashion, business, and music, and enjoy the interactive activities.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo 2020’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

