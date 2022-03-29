ABU DHABI- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, received Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest, and reviewed the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them for the common interest.

Dr. Gargash affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen its partnership with the Kingdom of Sweden and to scale bilateral relations to new heights of cooperation in various fields, especially economic and investment.