Grammy award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto is back again for a performance, this time at Expo 2020 Dubai. The musician is no stranger to the UAE, having performed at several live events earlier. He is well known for smash hits such as The Business, Jackie Chan, Don’t Be Shy and The Motto. Tiesto will be performing his eclectic mixes live tonight at the Jubilee Stage from 11:59pm onwards.

American cellist Yo-Yo Ma is all set to enthral audiences with a magical performance live at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. Performing since the age of 4, the legendary artist has played with orchestras around the world. His performance at the world fair will commence tonight from 8.45pm.

One of the Philippines’ most successful bands, Rivermaya, is coming to the world fair. They have thrilled fans over the years with hits like Kisapmata, If and Ulan, among many others. The performance will take place at Festival Garden, from 11:30pm onwards.

Expo 2020 Dubai will mark its exit with a grand closing ceremony that will gaze towards the future at Al Wasl Plaza, the same venue where the memorable opening ceremony took place. Global music icon Christina Aguilera will perform at the world fair tonight, on its final day. The What a Girl Wants singer will take to the Jubilee Stage for an extended performance at 10:45pm.

Grammy-winning artist Norah Jones will be performing her top hits when she takes to the Jubilee Stage tonight at 9pm. The American singer, songwriter, and pianist has won multiple awards and her albums have sold more than 50 million records worldwide. Some of her top songs include Don’t Know Why, Sunrise, and What Am I to You, which we are hoping to hear at the concert!

Don’t miss top performances from Wust El Balad, Massar Egbari, and DJ Zaino, as part of Expo Street Music that will light up the Sustainability Plaza. From 8.30pm onwards.

Amongst a host of events at Expo 2020 Dubai on its final day is Benny Dayal’s performance at the Sports Hub. Starting at 10pm, Benny & Funktuation (ft. The Hornflakes) will rock fans with their greatest hits. At 8pm, the iconic sister duo Amrutamgamay will perform at the same venue.

Popular DJ from Kyrgyzstan, Mato Blue, is returning to Expo 2020 Dubai to treat visitors to a grand finale to remember. See her perform one last time at the world fair’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. From 11.30pm onwards.

DJs Bob Howard and Jad Gemayel will be among the many performers at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage. The duo will bring the heat with their performance starting 11.20pm.

