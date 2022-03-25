ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2022 (WAM) -- Expo 2020 Dubai began its final week amidst expectations of record visits, due to the World Government Summit and the spring break holiday.

This week, Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed useful discussions and creative initiatives to promote international cooperation in preserving water resources and protecting their sustainability, in line with population growth.

In this report, titled, "Expo in a Week", the Emirates News Agency (WAM) will highlight the key events and occasions taking place in the 25th week of the major international event.

Water Week Expo 2020 Dubai hosted Water Week, which changemakers from the public and private sectors attended to explore ways to promote the protection of water resources and ensure their sustainability on Earth.

Four Initiatives On the sidelines of Water Week organised by the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, launched four national initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainability of national water resources, which are called "Digital System for Water Management in Infrastructure Assets", the "Integrated Management of Dams and Water Facilities", the "Hydrogeological Map Project" and the "Water Future Hackathon".

Water Generation Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, announced the launch of a pilot programme to install 15 water generation machines around the country, noting that some 700 additional machines will be installed.

During the main session held on the occasion of World Water Day, Almheiri said increasing demographic habits and non-sustainable water consumption add significant pressure on limited water resources.

Water Business Forum Expo 2020 Dubai hosted the "Water Business Forum", which discussed the key challenges facing the global water sector. The event’s speakers stressed the importance of taking urgent action to ensure the sustainability of water resources.

Happiness Survey On the International Day of Happiness, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, launched the second edition of the National Quality of Life Survey, one of the initiatives of the National Wellbeing Observatory carried out by the National Happiness and Wellbeing Programme of the Ministry of Community Development, in partnership with the Federal Competitiveness Authority.

The event took place under the framework of the launch of a range of events and initiatives organised by the ministry at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrating the annual International Day of Happiness on 20th March, with the attendance of Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and several officials and experts.

Knight Mothers of Human Fraternity Expo 2020 Dubai also hosted the international conference, titled, "Mothers as Champions of Human Fraternity", held on the occasion of the celebration of the UAE and Arab region of Mothers’ Day on 21st March.

The conference addressed several key topics, which are motherhood in a changing world, the role of mothers in a coherent family and the achievements of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

International Organisation of la Francophonie’s Honour Day The International Organisation of the Francophonie celebrated its honour day at Expo 2020 Dubai, attended by Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation.

Visits The number of visits witnessed by Expo 2020 Dubai reached 20,819,155 over 172 days since its opening on 1st October, 2021, until 21st March, 2022, while the number of virtual visits via digital platforms exceeded 197 million, driven by a series of entertainment events available through the Live@Expo platform.

AC Milan Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed an eventful day of football activities during the visit of AC Milan club, the current leaders of Italy’s Serie A league.

Team manager Stefano Pioli and first-team players Brahim Diaz and Fikayo Tomori took part in a training session for children, in addition to a live question-and-answer session attended by hundreds of fans.

National Days Expo 2020 Dubai hosted several National Day celebrations for various countries, including Estonia, the Czech Republic, Sudan, Congo, Greece, Namibia and the Holy See.