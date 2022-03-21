Hannah Shah suffers from two rare medical conditions that leave her in constant pain and unable to digest food. But that didn't stop the 23-year-old Dubai resident from having a blast at Expo 2020 Dubai on her birthday.

On her special day, Expo organisers beamed a message for her on a screen mounted on Rove Hotel located at Al Wasl Plaza. Hannah, who has visited the world fair twice before, was eager to visit Expo 2020 Dubai for her birthday on March 20.

Her three sisters accompanied her; one even flew out from the UK especially for the occasion.

For the last six years, Hannah, a UK citizen, has been suffering from Nutcracker Syndrome and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which has affected her intestine, kidneys and heart. As a result, she consumes fewer than 300 calories a day and weighs just 38kg.

The Shah family has been living in Dubai for eight years. They said their daughter needs a special surgery in Florida, US, that would cost Dh530,000.

Hannah's mother Fatma Shah, who is her full-time caretaker, has had to give up her job, and the family is now trying to raise money for Hannah’s trip to the US. They will soon establish a fund for donations. Fatma said Hannah has been through a lot over the last two years.

“Doctors had to put a J-tube in her stomach; they’ve had to put a nasal pipe in her nose, and currently she has a central line going into her heart - and that’s how we feed her,” her mother said.

But one thing that bring Hannah joy is visiting Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Hannah absolutely adores Expo," Fatma said. "She’s a selfless human being who loves different nationalities… She loves the diversity of the different cultures. It’s very educational for her, and the character Hannah has – she always likes to look at humanity, and this is a place where she feels all that unity."

Tweeting from its official handle, Expo 2020 Dubai wished Hannah on her birthday. "Happy birthday, Hannah! We were so inspired by your strength and curiosity, by how you keep overcoming such difficult odds. We hope we've helped make this a special birthday—for you, one very special visitor."

According to her mother, Hannah enjoyed 'pretty much everything' at Expo, but has a soft spot for Alif - The Mobility Pavilion.

"She likes people dancing and entertaining and the pavilions," Fatma said. "She’s very much interested in the (cultural) wealth that different countries have to offer that we’re not aware of… She likes to know how the other parts of the world like to live. That’s important to her.”

