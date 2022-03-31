Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai won the Gold Award for the best content.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai won the Gold Award for the 'Best Pavilion Theme Content' category during the official awards ceremony for international participants.

His Excellency Mohsen bin Khamis Al Balushi, Commissioner-General of the Sultanate of Oman Pavilion said that what has been achieved comes under the direct guidance and follow-up of the ministerial committee supervising the preparation for participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the result of the efforts of Omani youth who participated in developing the concept and content with creativity and professionalism.

