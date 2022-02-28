Loyal visitors to Expo 2020 have been awarded a prestigious new honour - the white passport.

Fifty loyal visitors were given a ceremonial award in a ceremony presided by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director of Expo 2020 Dubai. Along with their new passports, they also received an Expo 2020 bag, pin, wrist band, key chain, and guide.

"This was the best surprise I have ever got in my life," says one winner Soha Yehya.

The Lebanese expat has visited the World Fair over 80 times, first visiting when it opened in October 2021.

"When I came here as a visitor, I couldn't believe my eyes. I've always wanted to learn more and more, and here, learning doesn't stop," Yehya says, adding that she aims to visit every country's pavilion before the event ends.

Yehya has never stamped her official Expo Passport.

"I have a white passport now and a complete guide of Expo 2020 Dubai - which only a few lucky ones are offered. It will be a life-long memory."

Gitesh Inamdar, who has travelled to over 25 countries, was another awardee who was honoured for visiting Expo over 100 times.

"This Expo pin and white passport is a badge of honour," he says.

He has visited over 120 pavilions. "Soon, I will be going on a tour to a few countries to experience their rich culture in person all by myself."

"I have also come across many technologies that the world isn't aware of at the moment and will surely be of great assistance to humans in the near future."

"It's just over a month or so for Expo to get over and I will have to get my friends and a lot of people to experience the world in a nutshell."

Expo 2020 has recorded almost 15 million visitors so far.

