Four-year-old Saeed and his family are overwhelmed after enjoying an exciting day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Make A Wish UAE Foundation and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) granted Saeed’s wish of visiting the showpiece event.

The Abu Dhabi-based foundation, a non-profit organisation, has been fulfilling the wishes of children suffering from health conditions that threaten their lives in general.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO, Make A Wish UAE Foundation, is pleased with latest initiative held to celebrate the Emirati Children’s Day.

“Our children are the real wealth of the nation and society. Providing them with hope and joy to accept disease and a therapeutic path and giving them the necessary strength to fight and aspire to a bright future free of diseases, is the essence of our work.”

Al-Zubaidi highlighted the role played by the Expo organisers in hosting the child and his family for a day in the VIP category, and for providing all the comforts to ensure an unforgettable time.

“We hope that granting this wish will bring happiness to the child and his family and contribute to alleviating their suffering.”

Al-Zubaidi lauded SKMC medical team in providing best services and care to treat children, and for supporting the efforts of the foundation.

“SKMC has been contributing to granting children’s wishes and lighting a candle of hope and optimism in their hearts with their families.”

Dr Safa Al Mustafa, acting CEO, SKMC – part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) noted it has always been keen to work with the foundation to fulfil the wishes of the paediatric patients.

“These extraordinary gestures have a great impact on these children, as they inspire hope, fill their hearts with joy, and support them in their healing journey,” Dr Al Mustafa added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

