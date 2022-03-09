DUBAI- The Women's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and Cartier brought together government and institutional leaders, change-makers and artists to shed light on women's leadership and the barriers that remain towards achieving gender equality at two inspiring events.

Forming part of International Women's Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, the "Break the Bias" forum, followed by the evening ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, left the audience hoping that a more gender-equal world is within reach but requires collective action.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Our three-day celebrations to mark this year's International Women's Day are a testament to the vision shared with our partners at Cartier, that when women thrive, humanity thrives – as embodied across the exhibition and programming at the Women's Pavilion here at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The conversations had and the perceptions changed – across these past three days and every day of our Expo so far – are a result of our ongoing commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment further, celebrating female talent and catalysing urgently-needed change that goes beyond quotas and capacity-building measures."

Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier International, stated that throughout the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Women's Pavilion had offered its visitors perspectives about remarkable women as well as what remains to be done to reach gender equality. "Inspiring conversations took place. New commitments were made. We have already thought about the next steps in our endeavours, which include reinforcing cooperation and coalitions that bring together the private and public sectors."

The forum aims to shed light on women's leadership in defying harmful stereotypes and negative social norms that have prevented women from reaching their full potential in various sectors and industries.

Co-hosted by Emirati filmmaker Omar Butti and British award-winning former international television journalist and broadcaster Yvonne Ndege, the programme included a series of specially curated talks with influential leaders and speakers from a variety of sectors and backgrounds, including H.H. Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer at Facebook; and Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA.

The Women's Pavilion aims at promoting positive attitudes and beliefs about women's rights and equality. It also symbolised a unique partnership between Expo 2020 Dubai and Cartier, who hope to have launched the female change-makers of tomorrow that will impact their community and beyond.