Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, star of films like Gully Boy, 83 and Bajirao Mastani, will be dropping into the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai today, March 28, to celebrate the global reach of the Indian media and entertainment industry, as part of the ongoing media and entertainment fortnight.

The event starts at 5pm so if you want to catch a glimpse of your favourite star, be sure to arrive early at Expo 2020 Dubai’s India pavilion!

Ranveer will engage in a conversation around Indian cinema with India’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

