PHOTO
With over 200 pavilions, Expo 2020 Dubai had much to offer visitors, whether it was stunning designs, innovations or entertainment.
An official awards ceremony — held on the eve of the closing ceremony — has recognised the best of pavilions.
The recipients of the Official Participant Awards were decided by an international jury of nine experts in a range of relevant fields. The jury visited each international pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai during the course of two sessions, in January and March of 2022.
Split into five categories according to the size and type of pavilion, the awards recognise three aspects of pavilions: Architecture and landscape (for self-built pavilions only); exhibition design; and theme interpretation.
A total of 51 Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were handed out during the ceremony, which took place in Jubilee Park.
Awarding participation is a longstanding tradition of Expos, dating back to the Great Exhibition of 1851 in London – the first World Expo. After a pause — during which Expos did not feature awards — they were reintroduced ahead of Expo 2005 Aichi.
>> Architecture & Landscape
- Category A (larger than 2,500m2)
Gold: Saudi Arabia
Silver: Switzerland
Bronze: China
- Category B (between 1,750m2 and 2,500m2)
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Austria
Bronze: Gulf Cooperation Council
- Category C (smaller than 1,750m2)
Gold: Singapore
Silver: Finland
Bronze: Qatar
>> Exhibition Design
- Category A
Gold: Japan
Silver: Pakistan
Bronze: Spain
- Category B
Gold: Peru
Silver: Poland
Bronze: Egypt
- Category C
Gold: Morocco
Silver: Algeria
Bronze: Palestine
- Rented pavilions
Gold: Mexico
Silver: Latvia
Bronze: Montenegro
- Thematic District pavilions - Opportunity
Gold: Tonga
Silver: Democratic Republic of the Congo
Bronze: Fiji
- Thematic District pavilions - Sustainability
Gold: Seychelles
Silver: Cambodia
Bronze: Suriname
- Thematic District pavilions - Mobility
Gold: Holy See
Silver: Côte d’Ivoire
Bronze: Jamaica
>> Theme Interpretation
- Category A
Gold: Germany
Silver: Kazakhstan
Bronze: Italy
- Category B
Gold: Oman
Silver: Hungary
Bronze: Sweden
- Category C
Gold: Malaysia
Silver: Lithuania
Bronze: Colombia
- Rented pavilions
Gold: Syria
Silver: Gabon
Bronze: Vietnam
- Thematic District pavilions - Opportunity
Gold: Rwanda
Silver: Ethiopia
Bronze: Kyrgyzstan
- Thematic District pavilions - Sustainability
Gold: Yemen
Silver: Guinea
Bronze: Comoros
- Thematic District pavilions - Mobility
Gold: El Salvador
Silver: Moldova
Bronze: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).