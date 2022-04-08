DUBAI- Dulsco, an integrated solutions provider and the Official Waste Management Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, continues to drive environmental sustainability with the successful introduction of its Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant, currently located within the Expo 2020 Dubai premises.

The waste to energy plant has the capacity to process more than 70,000 tonnes of waste per annum – which is the equivalent of 7,000 garbage trucks diverted away from landfill.

The RDF plant has an innovative processing methodology that treats waste to produce a refuse derive fuel product. The plant is the first of its kind in the region. The waste is pre-treated before being processed and the output product conveniently serves as a fuel feed to power the plant itself or is used by cement and other factories as an environmentally friendly and more sustainable alternative to natural gas.

The RDF Plant, which enables Dulsco to treat waste, underpins the company’s commitment to sustainability and supports its drive toward achieving a circular economy with an effective long-term solution for waste management in the region in line with the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031.

David Stockton, CEO, of Dulsco, said, "The waste to fuel plant is an important addition to our collection of waste treatment facilities, as treating waste arising is an integral part of a sustainable waste management process."

"Expo 2020 Dubai was a great platform for Dulsco to utilise our state-of-the-art processing facility and expertise to treat waste which helped us achieve in excess of 85 percent waste diversion from landfill.

Our aim is always to find solutions to make the communities that we serve more efficient, productive and sustainable. We will continue to invest heavily in technology and innovation, as we remain committed to supporting the UAE’s drive for sustainability and the country’s mission to achieve a circular economy," Stockton added.

Factories and businesses across the UAE can now access the waste recycling services from Dulsco and contribute to a greener, more sustainable economy.