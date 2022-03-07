Croatia marked its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday with a celebration of the country’s innovative thinkers.

Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Plenković said, "I see the role of Expo as a driver of progress, knowledge, creativity and cooperation among nations of the world. Discussions on sustainable models of development, the efficient use of national resources, and on speeding up the green and energy transition put an emphasis on finding creative and innovative solutions."

"Each country must focus on innovations to steer its development, find its niche in the world, and ensure a prosperous future to its people. This is why Croatia, as its main topic, chose the theme 'Croatia – Inspiring Great Minds.' Through the exhibition in the Croatia Pavilion, Mobility of Mind, we present innovations brought to the world by Croatians, some of which are used daily and are universally known throughout the whole world."

Sheikh Nahyan commented, "Croatia’s participation positions the country as a hub for creatives and visionaries that have impacted the world throughout the centuries, and gives visitors the opportunity to be inspired by some of the greatest minds from Croatia, along with its natural beauty, culture, and substantial opportunities.

"The relationship between the UAE and Croatia has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, and we look forward to working closely together towards increasing partnerships across the commercial, political and cultural spheres."

The ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza concluded with a spectacular display of Croatia’s artistic heritage, delivered by musical group LADO. The traditional performance featured the Ojkanje, a two-part singing technique, as well as the Croatian bagpipes, or ‘dude’.

Speaking later, Plenković commented on the Croatia Pavilion’s location in the Mobility district: "Mobility and connectivity are important for us all in the globalised world, whether it's the economy, whether it's business, whether it's politics or security, whether it's the fight against climate change, fighting poverty and strengthening and building institutions in those nations which are not as strong as others. This transfer of knowledge and contribution to global progress is essential."

A business forum, held by the Prime Minister in the afternoon, focused on investment opportunities in various sectors, including tourism and hospitality, IT, and agriculture.

Dovetailing with the Expo 2020 subtheme of Mobility, the Croatia Pavilion explores the ‘Mobility of the Mind’, which celebrates living personalities and recent national triumphs, such as the country’s footballing success.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo 2020’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.



