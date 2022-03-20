Canada celebrated its Honour Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 19 with unique cultural performances and fun activities hosted by the pavilion throughout the day.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan said: “Canada’s participation features its achievements as a global leader, with solutions to offer the world in the fields of artificial intelligence and international education, among others, while also reflecting Canada’s values, global perspective, and identity as a front-runner in sustainability and innovation.

“We are pleased to share growing relations with Canada, along with key partnerships in various fields, such as education and healthcare. We also look forward to engaging in knowledge-sharing and enhanced collaborations within areas of shared interest, for our mutual benefit and prosperity.”

Mary Simon said: “Some 500,000 people have visited the Canada Pavilion so far to learn more about our country, about how we are embracing diversity, inclusion, human rights and gender equality. Of course, we have so far still to go, but we must always strive towards these fundamental values. With the future in mind, Canada is building a strong foundation, creating opportunities to address global issues.

“It’s heartening to see Canadian culture and art celebrated on such a public and global stage. This speaks to the strong relationship we have, both with the UAE and with many countries represented at Expo 2020. I would like to thank the UAE for their resilience and effort in hosting the first expo in the Middle East. Congratulations on this successful event that has drawn 20 million visitors so far, even under pandemic restrictions.”

The flag raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza was followed by several wonderful performances by Canadian artists. Alt-pop duo Neon Dreams, consisting of vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris took to the Stage of Nations first, performing their own original music that they wrote and produced with long-time collaborator Corey Lerue.

They were then followed by the Inuit circus collective the ArtCirq, who have developed a unique performing style over the past 20 years by harmoniously combining Inuit traditional games and modern circus techniques. Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Marie Mai then gave a breathtaking musical performance.

The celebrations will continue throughout the day with dozens of family-friendly activities being hosted by the Canada Pavilion at the Festival Garden, including live performances and delicious food.

The Canada Pavilion takes visitors on a journey through Canada’s past, present and future, with a 360-degree immersive theatre telling the country’s story. Based in Jubilee, the striking wooden structure is inspired by Canadian landscapes and Middle Eastern architecture.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo 2020’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

